The exit is via the Plaza Dilao Ramp

Published 1:20 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A portion of the Skyway Stage 3 from Buendia in Makati City to Paco in Manila was partially opened on Monday, July 22.

The Buendia-Paco segment is 3.7 kilometers, with the exit via the Plaza Dilao Ramp. One northbound lane and one southbound lane have been opened, out of a total 6 lanes.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said this will "ease traffic congestion in Buendia."

"A maximum speed of 40 [kilometers per hour] (km/h) will be maintained along the main viaduct. Moreover, 20 km/h at the ramps will be implemented," he also said.

The Skyway Stage 3 is an 18.68-kilometer elevated expressway from Buendia in Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City.

It will have 8 access ramps or interchanges:

Buendia Avenue (South Super Highway, Makati City) President Quirino Avenue (Malate, Manila) Plaza Dilao (Paco, Manila) Nagtahan/Aurora Boulevard (Manila) E Rodriguez Avenue (Quezon City) Quezon Avenue (Quezon City) Sergeant Rivera Street (Quezon City) North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

The Department of Public Works and Highways gave the following completion level updates for each section of the Skyway Stage 3:

Section 1from Buendia in Makati City to Quirino Avenue in Nagtahan, Manila - 83% Section 2A from Nagtahan to Tomas Claudio - 34% Section 2A1 from Tomas Claudio to PUP Sta Mesa - starting soon Section 2B from Tomas Claudio to Ramon Magsaysay Avenue - 60% Section 3 from Ramon Magsaysay Avenue to Balintawak - 81% Section 4 from Quezon Avenue to Balintawak - 51%, and from Balintawak to NLEX - 11%

Overall, the Skyway Stage 3 is 60% done, said Villar. Its target completion date is the 1st quarter of 2020.

The Skyway Stage 3 is seen to reduce travel time from Buendia to Balintawak from two hours to just 15 to 20 minutes.

It is among the key projects under the government's Build, Build, Build program. – Rappler.com