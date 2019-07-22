Duterte threatens to abolish Landbank
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte wants the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) to be abolished or reconfigured if it continues to "act like a commercial bank" instead of serving the interests of farmers.
"What the heck is wrong with you? You are supposed to finance agricultural enterprises and endeavors," Duterte said in his 4th State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.
"Why are you mired in so many commercial transactions? Return to where you were created for and that is to help the farmers," he added in a mix of English and Filipino.
Duterte said Landbank should come out with a viable plan. Otherwise, he said, Congress should abolish or reconfigure it.
In April 2018, the President already called out Landbank for the same reasons, in front of farmers.
"The problem is when you give credit and you ask for something in return, it is not really freely given because there's a fee and that fee does not go to government but to someone else's pocket," said Duterte in Sultan Kudarat, while giving out land titles.
Landbank is currently led by Cecilia Borromeo. She was sworn into office in March 2019. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.