C5 South Link flyover from Taguig to Merville opens July 23
MANILA, Philippines – A P1.6-billion, 2.2-kilometer flyover spanning C5 Road in Taguig City to Merville in Parañaque City will be opened to motorists at 8 pm on Tuesday, July 23.
The flyover, called the Cavitex C5 Link Flyover, is part of the C5 South Link project.
It has 3 lanes in each direction and will be "accessible to vehicles plying between Fort Bonifacio, CP Garcia (C5), Taguig City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City, and Pasay City."
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said in a statement on Tuesday that the new flyover would "cut travel time in half from the usual 1.5 hours spent to cross from Villamor Air Base, Pasay area, to Taguig City."
The Department of Public Works and Highways added that the flyover is seen to reduce traffic at the Sales Interchange near the Villamor Air Base, the South Luzon Expressway East and West service roads, and EDSA.
The entire 7.7-kilometer C5 South Link will have 3 segments:
- C5 to Merville
- Merville to Sucat
- Sucat to Cavite Expressway (Cavitex)
"Today, we open our flyover. The construction of the next 2.1-kilometer section between Merville and Sucat, Las Piñas City, will soon start, and eventually connect to the Parañaque side of Cavitex by 2022," said Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) president Roberto Bontia.
The P10-billion C5 South Link project was awarded to CIC, which operates the Cavitex. It is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, the tollways unit of the Manuel Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com
