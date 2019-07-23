GCash Mastercard now available at convenience stores
MANILA, Philippines – The GCash Mastercard is now more accessible through convenience stores, Globe Fintech Innovations (Mynt) announced on Tuesday, July 23.
The card can be bought for P150 at convenience stores like Ministop, All Day, Lawson, and 7-Eleven.
Before this offer, customers needed to order the card online and have it delivered.
The GCash Mastercard works alongside the GCash app. It can be used to pay in-store, shop online, or withdraw from BancNet automated teller machines. (READ: Coins.ph, GCash, GrabPay, PayMaya: Who's leading the mobile payments war in PH?)
To activate it, the card must be linked to a GCash account. It has no maintaining balance and one does not need to have a bank account to get one.
"In the past, credit cards have been a status symbol reserved only for a small portion of the population. They allowed cardholders to access convenience and perks that many couldn't even dream of," said Fred Levy, chief commercial officer for transfers at Mynt, the company behind GCash.
In the event that the GCash Mastercard is lost or damaged, users can just unlink the card from their GCash accounts and secure their money in a few clicks, eliminating the need to wait for customer service. – Rappler.com
