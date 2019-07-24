SEC shuts down 836 illegal lenders
MANILA, Philippines – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked the registration of 836 companies engaged in lending activities without the necessary licenses, the agency said on Wednesday, July 24.
The SEC said the companies were registered as lending companies but did not have the certificate of authority to operate as such, which is a requirement under Republic Act No. 9474 or the Lending Company Regulation Act.
The list of revoked and suspended lending companies can be viewed here.
Any person who engages in lending without having the certification will face a fine ranging from P10,000 to P50,000 and/or imprisonment of 6 months to 10 years.
To date, a total of 2,783 lending firms have obtained the required documents, while some 2,080 companies were found to be in violation of the law.
"To protect both the integrity of legitimate lending companies and the interests of borrowers, the commission will remain relentless in going after informal lenders as well as those engaging in predatory, abusive, and unfair lending practices," SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino said. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.