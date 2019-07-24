Aspiring pilot? AirAsia launches cadet program
MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring commercial pilots now have another option for training as budget airline AirAsia launched its cadet program, the company announced on Wednesday, July 24.
AirAsia inked a deal with Omni Aviation Corporation for the cadet pilot program which provides cadets up to two years of training, giving them the competencies required by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
AirAsia will cover the full training costs for its staff and subsidies for non-employees who are accepted into the program. Upon completion, the cadets will reimburse any associated training costs.
Ten cadets will be selected for the initial batches and will have the opportunity to work for AirAsia.
"Through this program we will develop passionate staff and aspiring pilots, both men and women, into being the best," AirAsia Philippines president and chief executive officer Dexter Comendador said.
The application schedule and qualifications will be announced soon.
Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines also have programs which follow the same "study now, pay later" scheme. – Rappler.com
