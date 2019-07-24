Megaworld Corporation is constructing a 19-storey building which it says would be the 'most modern and state-of-the-art office tower in Western Visayas'

Published 9:15 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Property developer Megaworld Corporation is opening up 301 prime office units for companies at its Iloilo Business Park property.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 24, Megaworld said it aims to generate some P2 billion in sales from its 19-storey International Corporate Plaza.

The building will be completed in 2024. (READ: Megaworld to launch P2P bus transport hub at Iloilo Business Park)

Iloilo Business Park vice president for sales and marketing Jennifer Palmares Fong said it would be the "most modern and state-of-the-art office tower in Western Visayas."

The office spaces at the International Corporate Plaza will range from 26 square meters (sqm) to 65 sqm, valued at P155,000 per sqm. The building will house 2 boardrooms, 3 meeting rooms, as well as coworking and breakout areas.

It will also have an executive lounge and 2 skygardens, one of which will provide a view of the neighboring Guimaras island. There will be a 4-level parking area, retail spots, and even an arcade.

"One of the main highlights of the tower is its enhanced security and safety features, another first in Western Visayas," Fong said, referring to keycard-enabled turnstiles and RFID cards for parking areas.

The building will also be equipped with a seismic detection and monitoring system, fire system, building management system, and a backup power facility.

Similar to Megaworld's other projects, the building will also be eco-friendly with the use of LED lights and dual flush-type toilets. The building will also have a materials recovery facility. – Rappler.com