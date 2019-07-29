Gasoline prices down, diesel up on July 30
MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will be adjusting prices on Tuesday, July 30, to reflect movements in the global market.
In separate advisories, Shell, Petron, Petro Gazz, and Seaoil said they will reduce gasoline prices by P0.95 per liter, while slightly increasing diesel prices by P0.15 per liter.
Companies carrying kerosene said they will add P0.10 per liter.
The oil companies said the new rates would take effect at 6 am on Tuesday.
Phoenix Petroleum and Clean Fuel earlier implemented a slightly bigger rollback of P1 per liter for gasoline on Sunday, July 28.
Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of around P5 per liter for gasoline, P3.65 per liter for diesel, and P1.95 per liter for kerosene. – Rappler.com
