Gasoline prices will get a reduction of almost P1 per liter, while diesel prices will see a slight increase

Published 6:00 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will be adjusting prices on Tuesday, July 30, to reflect movements in the global market.

In separate advisories, Shell, Petron, Petro Gazz, and Seaoil said they will reduce gasoline prices by P0.95 per liter, while slightly increasing diesel prices by P0.15 per liter.

Companies carrying kerosene said they will add P0.10 per liter.

The oil companies said the new rates would take effect at 6 am on Tuesday.

Phoenix Petroleum and Clean Fuel earlier implemented a slightly bigger rollback of P1 per liter for gasoline on Sunday, July 28.

Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of around P5 per liter for gasoline, P3.65 per liter for diesel, and P1.95 per liter for kerosene. – Rappler.com