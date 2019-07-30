LIST: Business groups' wishes for 18th Congress
MANILA, Philippines – Business groups and foreign chambers released a wish list of legislative reforms that they want the 18th Congress to prioritize.
The following groups released a joint statement on Tuesday, July 30:
- Alyansa Agrikultura
- American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines
- Australia-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines
- Bankers Association of the Philippines
- Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines
- European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines
- Foundation for Economic Freedom
- Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines
- Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines
- Makati Business Club
- Management Association of the Philippines
- Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters
- Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines
These are the 13 bills that the groups listed as top priority:
- Public Service Act amendments
- Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities (Trabaho)
- Foreign Investment Act amendments
- Retail Trade Act amendments
- Apprenticeship Program reform
- Build Operate Transfer Law amendments
- Freedom of Information Act
- Bank Secrecy Law amendments
- Lifting of foreign equity restrictions
- Property valuation and assessment
- Capital income and financial taxes
- Open Access in Data Transmission Act
- Water Department Act
"We convey our support on key provisions of the Trabaho bill that are beneficial to our country's economic growth, but urge policymakers to review the other conditions that may negatively impact our global competitiveness," the joint statement read. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Dissecting the Trabaho bill)
The following measures were listed by the groups as 2nd priority:
- Farm Entrepreneurship Act
- Philippine Economic Zone Authority amendments
- Excise tax on alcoholic beverages
- Agri-Agra Law amendments
- Holiday Rationalization Act
- National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Act
- National Land Use Act
- National Traffic and Congestion Crisis Act
- Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board amendments
- Philippine Ports Act
- Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Act amendments
- Regulating the Awarding of Contracts for Construction or Repair of Public Works Act amendments
- National Transportation Safety Board Act
- Philippine Airports Authority Act
