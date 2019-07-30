Business groups submit their wish list to the 18th Congress, which includes reforms mostly on taxes, corporate structure and ownership, and government agencies

Published 4:00 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Business groups and foreign chambers released a wish list of legislative reforms that they want the 18th Congress to prioritize.

The following groups released a joint statement on Tuesday, July 30:

Alyansa Agrikultura

American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Australia-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Bankers Association of the Philippines

Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Foundation for Economic Freedom

Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines

Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

Makati Business Club

Management Association of the Philippines

Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines These are the 13 bills that the groups listed as top priority:

Public Service Act amendments

Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities (Trabaho)

Foreign Investment Act amendments

Retail Trade Act amendments

Apprenticeship Program reform

Build Operate Transfer Law amendments

Freedom of Information Act

Bank Secrecy Law amendments

Lifting of foreign equity restrictions

Property valuation and assessment

Capital income and financial taxes

Open Access in Data Transmission Act

Water Department Act