Without any challengers for its unsolicited airport proposal, San Miguel Corporation is set to build the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan

Published 12:45 PM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is set to build the planned airport in Bulacan, as no other firms challenged its proposal during the bidding set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday, July 31.

The DOTr is set to award the project to SMC, pending some documentary requirements that the conglomerate has to submit.

In a text message to Rappler, SMC president Ramon Ang said "they will comply" with the documentary requirements, even as the Public-Private Partnership Center reportedly wants to stop the project.

The P735.6-billion unsolicited airport project in Bulakan town in Bulacan will serve as the alternative gateway to the congested Ninoy Aquino International Airport. It will be named the New Manila International Airport.

Unsolicited projects undergo a Swiss challenge, which requires an invitation to other companies to make competing offers while giving the original proponent the right to match them.

Under the proposal, SMC will cover the construction, operation, and maintenance of the airport on a 2,500-hectare land in Bulakan, Bulacan. It would have 4 parallel runways, with space for two more if needed.

It would be designed to have a capacity of 100 million passengers annually, and could be expanded to 200 million passengers.

Since the DOTr published the invitation to submit comparative proposals in April, no other firms have expressed interest to compete against SMC's proposal.

While Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the project was "not a priority" in 2017, the original proponent status was awarded to SMC in October that year. – Rappler.com