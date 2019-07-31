Delayed national budget sinks Holcim's earnings in H1 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Holcim Philippines, Incorporated reported a lower net income for the 1st half of 2019 amid "muted public infrastructure projects" caused by the delayed passage of the national budget.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 31, Holcim said its net income from January to June 2019 stood at P1.4 billion, a 12.5% drop from the P1.6 billion in net income generated in the same period in 2018.
In the 2nd quarter alone, the company generated P716 million, lower than the P868.9 million in the same quarter in 2018.
Net sales in the 1st half of 2019 stood at P15.4 billion, an 18.09% drop from P18.8 billion in the same period in 2018. Net sales during the 2nd quarter settled at P7.3 billion, lower than the P10.15 billion in the same quarter in 2018.
But the company noted a 22% year-on-year increase in net sales for its aggregates business, generating P1.1 billion due to better product mix and prices.
Holcim Philippines president and chief executive offier John Stull said they are expecting faster growth in the 2nd half of 2019.
"Holcim Philippines is ready to capture the market's growth having put in place significant initiatives to drive performance and adequately respond to the country's growing need for high quality building materials," he added.
"This includes the completion of capacity expansion projects of our plants in North Luzon and Mindanao, where economic activity is among the most robust in the country." (READ: San Miguel acquires 85.7% of Holcim Philippines for $2.15B)
Just last June, the company completed its Davao plant expansion project, which is seen to increase its production capacity to 2.4 million metric tons. Holcim upgraded its La Union plant back in January as well.
The company also launched its Solido brand last March, an alternative to its Ordinary Portland Cement. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.