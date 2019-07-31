The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines wants to recover P10.6 million to rehabilitate facilities damaged by rain and floods in July 2018

Published 3:25 PM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) wants to recover P10.6 million in expenses caused by rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Josie last year.

Its proposal: slap additional charges on consumers.

In an 11-page application, the NGCP asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to grant it provisional authority to pass on the amount to its Luzon customers.

If this is granted, Luzon customers would need to pay an additional P0.13 per kilowatt hour (kWh) every month from October to December 2019 and P0.01 per kWh every month in 2020, until the amount is fully recovered.

The recovered funds would then be used to rehabilitate damaged facilities.

The NGCP's Olongapo City substation in Zambales had been shut down in July 2018, as floodwater rose.

While Tropical Depression Josie did not directly hit Zambales back then, it enhanced the southwest monsoon, which dumped heavy rain and triggered floods in parts of Luzon. – Rappler.com