NGCP wants customers to shoulder P10.6-million damage from bad weather
MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) wants to recover P10.6 million in expenses caused by rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Josie last year.
Its proposal: slap additional charges on consumers.
In an 11-page application, the NGCP asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to grant it provisional authority to pass on the amount to its Luzon customers.
If this is granted, Luzon customers would need to pay an additional P0.13 per kilowatt hour (kWh) every month from October to December 2019 and P0.01 per kWh every month in 2020, until the amount is fully recovered.
The recovered funds would then be used to rehabilitate damaged facilities.
The NGCP's Olongapo City substation in Zambales had been shut down in July 2018, as floodwater rose.
While Tropical Depression Josie did not directly hit Zambales back then, it enhanced the southwest monsoon, which dumped heavy rain and triggered floods in parts of Luzon. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.