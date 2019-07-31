Tomas Claudio Bridge in Manila to be closed starting August 3
MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the closure of the Tomas Claudio Bridge in Pandacan, Manila, starting Saturday, August 3, to give way to the construction of the Skyway Stage 3.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, July 31, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said that starting Saturday at 10 pm, the bridge will be closed for 6 months, or until early February 2020.
The closure of the Tomas Claudio Bridge is expected to affect 12,000 vehicles daily.
The MMDA announced the alternate routes that motorists should follow:
- Vehicles to Sta Mesa, Manila
- Vehicles coming from the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Roxas Boulevard, and Quirino Avenue: Take East Zamora, straight to Labores Street, right at Jesus Street, Laura Street, then left at Jacinto Zamora Bridge to destination
- Motorists may also follow the usual traffic flow via Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, right at Old Sta Mesa to destination
- Vehicles to SLEX, Roxas Boulevard, and Quirino Avenue
- Vehicles coming from Old Sta Mesa or the Jacinto Zamora Bridge: Take the new open median island lane then left at Beata Street to destination
- Vehicles coming from Sta Mesa, Manila: Take Lubiran, right at New Panaderos, straight to Pedro Gil Avenue to Quirino Avenue to destination
- Vehicles coming from Tejeron Street or JP Rizal Avenue: Go straight to Dr M Carreon, straight to Menandro Street, right at Laura street to destination
The MMDA said trucks and trailers from Beata Street should take Jesus Street to Quirino Avenue extension to their destination.
The Skyway Stage 3 is an 18.68-kilometer elevated expressway from Buendia in Makati City to Balintawak in Quezon City. It is a project of the San Miguel Corporation-led Citra Central Expressway Corporation.
It is expected to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2020. Last July 22, the Buendia-Paco segment was partially opened to the public. – Rappler.com
