Former PLDT exec Ricky Isla is new AirAsia Philippines CEO
MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia Philippines appointed former telecommunications executive Ricardo "Ricky" Isla as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Isla joins AirAsia after more than a decade with telecommunications giant PLDT, where he worked in sales and distribution. He also served as regional head of operations for the United Kingdom and Europe, and held management positions in the United States, Italy, and Singapore.
Isla takes over the role from Dexter Comendador.
Airasia Philippines chairperson Maan Hontiveros said Isla's background in the telecommunications space would steer AirAsia to "even greater heights."
"Ricky has an outstanding track record of leading and transforming businesses, especially when it comes to increasing revenue and market share, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement," Hontiveros said.
Isla, an Ateneo graduate, takes the role as the company plans to go public this year. – Rappler.com
