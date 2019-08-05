Canceled Philippines-Hong Kong flights due to HK strike
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – A general strike by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on Monday, August 5, led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 100 flights at the Hong Kong International Airport.
These include several flights to and from Manila.
Philippine Airlines (PAL)
PAL canceled these flights:
- PR 306 Manila-Hong Kong
- PR 307 Hong Kong-Manila
- PR 318 Manila-Hong Kong
- PR 319 Hong Kong-Manila
PAL said affected passengers can be accommodated on flights on Tuesday, August 6. They can also rebook or refund within the next 30 days with corresponding fees waived.
"Passengers may check the status of their flights by visiting the flight status page of www.philippineairlines.com or by calling PAL hotline (+63)(2) 855-8888," the flag carrier added.
Cebu Pacific
Cebu Pacific canceled these flights:
- 5J 112 Manila-Hong Kong (3:30 pm-6:05 pm)
- 5J 113 Hong Kong-Manila (7:35 pm-10 pm)
Cebu Pacific said affected passengers will be accommodated on a later flight within the day:
- 5J 114 Manila-Hong Kong (6:05 pm-8:40 pm)
- 5J 115 Hong Kong-Manila (10:05 pm-12:25 am the next day)
"We strongly advise passengers with flights today to reconsider their travel plans," Cebu Pacific also said.
"For tickets booked on or before August 5, 2019 with travel dates on August 5, 6, and 7, 2019, Cebu Pacific will waive all charges for rebooking and refunds. Passengers may message the official Cebu Pacific Air accounts via Facebook or Twitter to make such changes."
If passengers need to travel from August 5 to 7, Cebu Pacific advised them to "allot more time and prepare as there may be additional security measures put in place as well as disruptions in public transport" in Hong Kong.
AirAsia
AirAsia rescheduled these flights:
- Z2 1264 - Manila-Hong Kong (new departure time 5:05 pm, new arrival time 7:30 pm)
- Z2 1265 - Hong Kong-Manila (new departure time 8 pm, new arrival time 10:25 pm)
Passengers "whose flights have been delayed for more than 3 hours or canceled" and those traveling to and from Hong Kong on August 5 can also choose any of the following options:
- "One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability."
- "Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia."
- "Guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or canceled may obtain a full refund."
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.