A general strike in Hong Kong disrupts flights on Monday, August 5

Published 3:00 PM, August 05, 2019

CANCELLATIONS. A passenger checks the status of her flight on an electric board at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 5, 2019. Photo by Philip Fong/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – A general strike by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on Monday, August 5, led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 100 flights at the Hong Kong International Airport.

These include several flights to and from Manila.

Philippine Airlines (PAL)

PAL canceled these flights:

PR 306 Manila-Hong Kong

PR 307 Hong Kong-Manila

PR 318 Manila-Hong Kong

PR 319 Hong Kong-Manila

PAL said affected passengers can be accommodated on flights on Tuesday, August 6. They can also rebook or refund within the next 30 days with corresponding fees waived.

"Passengers may check the status of their flights by visiting the flight status page of www.philippineairlines.com or by calling PAL hotline (+63)(2) 855-8888," the flag carrier added.

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific canceled these flights:

5J 112 Manila-Hong Kong (3:30 pm-6:05 pm)

5J 113 Hong Kong-Manila (7:35 pm-10 pm)

Cebu Pacific said affected passengers will be accommodated on a later flight within the day: