Inflation remains within target for the 6th straight month, but economists warn of the so-called base effect

Published 9:00 AM, August 06, 2019

PRICES. Inflation remains within target for the 6th straight month. File photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the rate of increase in the prices of goods remained within the desirable range for the 6th straight month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said on Tuesday, August 6, that inflation in July settled at 2.4%, lower than the 2.7% recorded in June.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier projected that lower rice and liquefied petroleum gas prices, along with the downward adjustment in electricity rates and the strengthening of the peso tempered inflation pressure during July. (READ: EXPLAINER: How inflation affects you)

While inflation has slowed down in July, economists like JC Punongbayan note of a "base effect." In the Philippines' case, prices have risen so much in the past two years that recent changes no longer appear that big.

The base effect is also considered a distortion and can make it difficult to accurately assess inflation levels over time. (READ: Duterte's economic team sees stable inflation until his term ends)

In July 2018, inflation reached 5.7%, as oil and rice prices rose. – Rappler.com