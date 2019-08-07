Cebu Pacific says its new plane will allow it to bring cargo in and out of destinations served by airports with short runways

Published 1:15 PM, August 07, 2019

CARGO. Cebu Pacific receives its first dedicated full cargo plane. Photo from Cebu Pacific

MANILA, Philippines - Budget airline Cebu Pacific received its first ATR 72-500, an aircraft converted from passenger to full cargo use.

Cebu Pacific said it is the first of its type in the Philippines, and gives the airline the ability to bring cargo in and out of destinations served by airports with short runways that can land only turpoprop planes.

It is equipped with a large cargo door and can load up to 8 tons of cargo.

The conversion of the aircraft was done in Dinard, France.

Another freighter is expected to be delivered in late 2019. Both will be operated by Cebu Pacific's subsidiary Cebgo. – Rappler.com