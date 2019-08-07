LOOK: Cebu Pacific's first full cargo aircraft
MANILA, Philippines - Budget airline Cebu Pacific received its first ATR 72-500, an aircraft converted from passenger to full cargo use.
Cebu Pacific said it is the first of its type in the Philippines, and gives the airline the ability to bring cargo in and out of destinations served by airports with short runways that can land only turpoprop planes.
It is equipped with a large cargo door and can load up to 8 tons of cargo.
The conversion of the aircraft was done in Dinard, France.
Another freighter is expected to be delivered in late 2019. Both will be operated by Cebu Pacific's subsidiary Cebgo. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.