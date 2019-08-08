POGO hubs would protect Chinese workers' rights – Pagcor
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairperson Andrea Domingo said self-contained hubs for Chinese online gambling workers would serve only to provide their basic needs and not segregate them from the population.
"When we refer to POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator) hubs as self-contained communities, what we mean is that these hubs will have all the basic needs of the foreign employees of POGO," Domingo said in a text message to reporters on Thursday, August 8.
She said these hubs would have office and residential spaces, food establishments, wellness and recreational facilities, and service shops.
"They are free to go anywhere they want to without any limitation on their personal rights or liberties," Domingo added. (READ: A Chinese online gambling worker's plight in Manila)
Domingo also maintained that the hubs would be established for the protection of foreign workers.
With the Chinese POGO workers living in dedicated hubs, Domingo said they would no longer be exposed to "crimes being committed against them on the streets," and would be assured of better work conditions.
They will also be given proper visas, as government agencies will set up offices at the hubs.
Domingo's statement was in response to the Chinese embassy's strongly-worded statement over the proposal. (READ: How China's online gambling addiction is reshaping Manila)
China said it is gravely concerned over the proposal, as it may infringe on the basic legal rights of its citizens. – Rappler.com
