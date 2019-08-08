ONLINE GAMBLING. The Philippine government wants to better collect taxes from POGOs. File photo by Jeff Digma/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese government issued a strongly-worded statement that enumerated the many problems it has encountered with online gambling, but this is an industry that has proved to be a good source of revenue for the Philippines.

From money laundering and extortion to kidnapping and slavery, China made it clear that it is clamping down on the industry.

"The Chinese side hopes and urges relevant departments of the Philippine government to pay more attention to China position and concerns and take concrete and effective measures to prevent and punish the Philippine casinos, POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators), and other forms of gambling entities for their illegal employment of Chinese citizens," the Chinese embassy said.

This was in response to the proposal of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) for a dedicated hub for POGOs.

However, the Philippine government – a friend of China's – made it clear that gambling is perfectly legal here. In fact, it wants to tax the industry more efficiently.

On the same day China voiced its concern, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) reported that it has collected an initial P186 million in withholding taxes from POGOs and is getting another P170 million this month in tax payments from these businesses employing foreigners, for a total of P356 million.

Finance Assistant Secretary Dakila Napao said BIR data showed that of the 48 notices sent to POGOs, 22 have either replied or protested the tax assessments.