Published 5:30 PM, August 11, 2019

DEVELOPMENT. The Antique Airport is undergoing development, including the construction of a new passenger terminal building. Photo from the Department of Transportation

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) ordered the fast-tracking of the development of the Antique Airport in Western Visayas.

In a statement on Sunday, August 11, the DOTr said the completion rate of the Antique Airport Development Project stands at 12%.

The project began on December 16, 2018, the same day the airport relaunched commercial operations. It is supposed to be finished in June 2020, ahead of the original target of August 2020.

The following are being constructed:

new passenger terminal building

apron or parking, unloading, loading, and refueling area

taxiway

fire station building

power house

administration building

perimeter and security fence

vehicle parking area

staff house

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Manuel Antonio Tamayo and other officials inspected the project last August 3.

"We have requested the contractor (Verzontal Construction) to fast-track the development of the Antique Airport to efficiently serve the region. To do this, we need the augmentation of workers and equipment, and extend the working hours from 8 to 12 hours," Tamayo was quoted as saying on Sunday.

According to the DOTr, Antique Representative Loren Legarda also recommended the following for the airport:

solar panels

vertical garden

rain catchment system

Legarda's son Leandro Leviste, who owns Solar Para Sa Bayan Corporation, will provide solar panels for free, said the DOTr.

There are also plans to extend the airport's runway from 1,430 meters to 1,800 meters.

"Congresswoman Legarda has pledged to work on the additional funding of at least P150 million for the runway extension," said the DOTr.

The Antique Airport Development Project was bid out in November 2018, with a budget of P343.059 million. – Rappler.com