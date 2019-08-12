After no adjustments the previous week, pump prices are going down on Tuesday, August 13

Published 2:05 PM, August 12, 2019

ROLLBACK. Prices of petroleum products will go down on August 13, 2019. File photo by Rafael Taboy/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies announced pump prices of petroleum products will go down on Tuesday, August 13.

Petron, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, Flying V, and Shell will slash P1.10 per liter from diesel and P0.50 per liter from gasoline.

Companies carrying kerosene will lower prices by P1.30 per liter.

The new rates will be implemented at 6 am on Tuesday. There was no price movement last week.

With the latest rollback, year-to-date adjustments now stand at a net increase of P5.70 per liter for gasoline, P2.90 for diesel, and P0.45 per liter for kerosene. – Rappler.com