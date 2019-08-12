Fuel price rollback set for August 13
MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies announced pump prices of petroleum products will go down on Tuesday, August 13.
Petron, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, Flying V, and Shell will slash P1.10 per liter from diesel and P0.50 per liter from gasoline.
Companies carrying kerosene will lower prices by P1.30 per liter.
The new rates will be implemented at 6 am on Tuesday. There was no price movement last week.
With the latest rollback, year-to-date adjustments now stand at a net increase of P5.70 per liter for gasoline, P2.90 for diesel, and P0.45 per liter for kerosene. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.