Canceled Philippines-Hong Kong flights on August 12, 2019
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Authorities at the Hong Kong International Airport canceled all remaining flights due to arrive and depart on Monday, August 12, due to a massive protest there.
Below are the affected flights to and from the Philippines.
Philippine Airlines (PAL)
Flag carrier PAL canceled the following flights:
- PR 310 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 7 pm)
- PR 311 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 10:25 pm)
- PR 312 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 9:10 pm)
- PR 313 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 8:05 am) **on Tuesday, August 13
"Passengers may check the status of their flights by visiting the flight status page of www.philippineairlines.com or by calling Reservations Hotline at (+632) 855-8888," said PAL.
Cebu Pacific
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific canceled the following flights:
- 5J 114 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 6:05 pm)
- 5J 115 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 10:05 pm)
- 5J 120 Clark-Hong Kong (ETD 7:20 pm)
- 5J 121 Hong Kong-Clark (ETD 10:30 pm)
"Passengers booked on these flights are being notified. They may avail of options, free of charge, which include rebooking to a later travel date, a full refund, or placing the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use," said Cebu Pacific.
Passengers can manage their bookings here. They may also message Cebu Pacific via Facebook or Twitter if they have any concerns. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.