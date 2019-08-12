A massive protest at the Hong Kong International Airport forces the cancellation of flights on Monday, August 12

Published 5:35 PM, August 12, 2019

AIRPORT PROTEST. Pro-democracy protesters hold placards against police brutality and the controversial extradition bill at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities at the Hong Kong International Airport canceled all remaining flights due to arrive and depart on Monday, August 12, due to a massive protest there.

Below are the affected flights to and from the Philippines.

Philippine Airlines (PAL)

Flag carrier PAL canceled the following flights:

PR 310 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 7 pm)

PR 311 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 10:25 pm)

PR 312 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 9:10 pm)

PR 313 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 8:05 am) **on Tuesday, August 13

"Passengers may check the status of their flights by visiting the flight status page of www.philippineairlines.com or by calling Reservations Hotline at (+632) 855-8888," said PAL.

Cebu Pacific

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific canceled the following flights:

5J 114 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 6:05 pm)

5J 115 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 10:05 pm)

5J 120 Clark-Hong Kong (ETD 7:20 pm)

5J 121 Hong Kong-Clark (ETD 10:30 pm)

"Passengers booked on these flights are being notified. They may avail of options, free of charge, which include rebooking to a later travel date, a full refund, or placing the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use," said Cebu Pacific.

Passengers can manage their bookings here. They may also message Cebu Pacific via Facebook or Twitter if they have any concerns. – Rappler.com