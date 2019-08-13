Flight cancellations continue on Tuesday evening, August 13, amid the protests in Hong Kong

Published 7:10 PM, August 13, 2019

ACCESS BLOCKED. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters crowd the area in front of the departure gates to block access during another demonstration at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019. Photo by Philip Fong/AFP

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Operations at the Hong Kong International Airport were again disrupted on Tuesday evening, August 13, with authorities announcing that all check-ins have been suspended.

Pro-democracy protesters are holding a demonstration at the airport for the second straight day, blocking passengers from reaching the departure area.

Some flights to and from the Philippines have been canceled.

Cebu Pacific

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific canceled the following flights:

5J 114 Manila-Hong Kong (ETD 6:05 pm)

5J 115 Hong Kong-Manila (ETD 10:05 pm)

5J 120 Clark-Hong Kong (ETD 7:20 pm)

5J 121 Hong Kong-Clark (ETD 10:30 pm)

"Passengers booked on these flights are being notified. They may avail of options, free of charge, which include rebooking to a later travel date, a full refund, or placing the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use," said Cebu Pacific.

"Passengers with flexible travel plans are strongly encouraged to reconsider flying to and from Hong Kong beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, August 14) until August 15, 2019. They may also opt to rebook, refund or convert to travel fund, free of charge," the airline added.

Passengers can manage their bookings here. They may also message Cebu Pacific via Facebook or Twitter if they have any concerns. – Rappler.com