Published 8:13 PM, August 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific Wednesday, August 14, said two pilots had been sacked, as the Hong Kong carrier comes under huge pressure from Beijing to clamp down on staff supportive of anti-government rallies.

"Cathay Pacific confirms that two pilots have been terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of their employment contracts," the airline said in a statement.

"One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August." – Rappler.com