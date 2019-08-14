2 Cathay Pacific pilots sacked for involvement in Hong Kong protests
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific Wednesday, August 14, said two pilots had been sacked, as the Hong Kong carrier comes under huge pressure from Beijing to clamp down on staff supportive of anti-government rallies.
"Cathay Pacific confirms that two pilots have been terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of their employment contracts," the airline said in a statement.
"One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August." – Rappler.com
