Published 10:55 PM, August 15, 2019

NEW ROUTE. A Cebu Pacific ATR 72-500 plane during flight. Photo from Cebu Pacific's website

MANILA, Philippines – Budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced on Thursday, August 15, that it is launching direct flights from Cebu to Busuanga (Coron) in Palawan.

Cebu Pacific's subsidiary Cebgo will fly twice daily between the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Francisco B. Reyes Airport, beginning October 27 this year.

1st flight

departing Cebu at 7:25 am, arriving in Busuanga at 9 am



(turnaround flight) departing Busuanga at 9:20 am, arriving in Cebu at 11 am

2nd flight

departing Cebu at 10:25 am, arriving in Busuanga at 12:05 pm



(turnaround flight) departing Busuanga at 12:25 pm, arriving in Cebu at 2:10 pm

"We believe that these twice daily flights will enable residents from Cebu and other parts of Visayas and Mindanao to explore Palawan, without having to make the trip to Metro Manila to catch their flights," said Cebgo president and chief executive officer Alexander Lao in a statement on Thursday.

"With this direct Cebu-Busuanga route, the islands of Coron and Culion are easier to get to. This will also allow locals from the rest of Southern Luzon to easily connect to Cebu and its network of over 20 domestic and 6 international destinations," he added.

Cebu Pacific is having a seat sale for the new route from Thursday until Saturday, August 17, with a base fare as low as P299. The travel period is from October 27, 2019 to March 28, 2020.

Aside from Cebu, Cebu Pacific operates flights out of Manila, Clark, Kalibo, Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

Its network covers over 100 routes and 64 destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the United States. (READ: Cebu Pacific orders 31 Airbus planes at Paris Air Show) – Rappler.com