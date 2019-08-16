Cathay Pacific says CEO Rupert Hogg has resigned
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on Friday, August 16, of its CEO Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.
In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".
He has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay's main shareholder. – Rappler.com
