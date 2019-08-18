Lipad Corporation CEO Bu Yong Chungunco says they are 'excited' to develop Clark International Airport as the region's premier hub

Published 11:53 AM, August 18, 2019

TURNOVER. Lipad Corporation Bi Yong Chungunco (5th from L) and DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade (6th from R) during the turnover ceremony on August 16, 2019. Photo courtesy of DOTr

MANILA, Philippines – The Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (Lipad) Corporation is now in charge of the operations and maintenance of the Clark International Airport.

Lipad Corporation president and CEO Bi Yong Chungunco attended the turnover ceremony led by Transporation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Vivencio Dizon held at the Clark airport’s new Passenger Terminal Building on Friday, August 16.

Chungunco vowed to develop the airport to improve travel experience for passengers.

“We are truly excited today and for the many years to come for the role that Lipad Corporation will play in the development of the Clark International Airport as the region’s premier hub,” he said.

“We are equally excited to work on the new Passenger Terminal Building and revolutionize the travel experience of passengers, and visitors through fast, efficient, hassle-free service, and a new commercial experience. Most of all, we look forward to close collaboration with the DOTr and BCDA for the next 25 years,” he added.

Formerly known as the North Luzon Airport Consortium (NLAC), Lipad Corporation is the consortium composed by the Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Holdings Inc, Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc, and Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pt. Ltd.

In January, the government signed a 25-year contract with NLAC for the operations and maintenance of the Clark International Airport. NLAC will also develop the new terminal targeted for completion by 2021.

Tugade is confident Lipad Corporation will be able to fulfill its plans for the Clark airport.

“I saw the improvements in the terminal, and [Clark International Airport] has been flying so high in terms of increasing ridership and airline operations. To Lipad, paliparin mo ang paliparan na ito (make this airport fly). Make it go and make it grow, so it becomes the envy of airports within this country and all over the world,” said Tugade.

The Clark International Airport hit a record P1.07 billion in revenues for 2018, the first time the airport breached the billion-peso mark since it was created in 1995. – Rappler.com