Some oil companies will be raising pump prices of petroleum goods more than others

Published 3:10 PM, August 19, 2019

PRICE HIKE. Oil prices will rise on August 20, 2019. File photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will be raising pump prices on Tuesday, August 20, with some firms charging a little more than others.

Shell and Seaoil will be raising prices by P0.60 per liter for diesel, P0.35 per liter for gasoline, and P0.45 per liter for kerosene.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz and Caltex will increase diesel prices by P0.75 per liter and gasoline prices by P0.50 per liter.

Caltex will increase kerosene prices by P0.50 per liter.

The companies will be implementing the new rates by 6 am on Tuesday. – Rappler.com