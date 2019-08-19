Oil prices to go up on August 20
MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will be raising pump prices on Tuesday, August 20, with some firms charging a little more than others.
Shell and Seaoil will be raising prices by P0.60 per liter for diesel, P0.35 per liter for gasoline, and P0.45 per liter for kerosene.
Meanwhile, Petro Gazz and Caltex will increase diesel prices by P0.75 per liter and gasoline prices by P0.50 per liter.
Caltex will increase kerosene prices by P0.50 per liter.
The companies will be implementing the new rates by 6 am on Tuesday. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.