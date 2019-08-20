Paying taxes will just be a few clicks away, as the government launches a digital tax payment system

Published 8:30 PM, August 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino taxpayers can say goodbye to long lines, as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) launched a digital system for electronic transfer of funds to settle tax obligations.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 20, the Department of Finance (DOF) said that the BIR, its attached agency, has teamed up with the Land Bank of the Philippines and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation for the pilot of the electronic collection of taxes.

The facility will use the PESOnet system, which allows individuals to digitally transfer funds to any bank. Transactions are also reflected within the same day under PESOnet.

The BIR has yet to give the step-by-step procedures for paying taxes through PESOnet.

Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko said the shift toward digital payments will improve the efficiency of collection and facilitate sales for businesses, since the service will make it more convenient for the public to pay their bills.

Tionko said the DOF is working with the BIR to increase the number of participating banks that will process tax payments via PESOnet.

"The success of the pilot will allow the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to confidently approve the expansion of this service to all interested financial and commercial institutions," Tionko said.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the move cuts red tape and improves the ease of doing business to better serve the public and attract more investors. – Rappler.com