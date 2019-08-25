Napocor awards contracts for projects in Mimaropa, Catanduanes
MANILA, Philippines – State-run National Power Corporation (Napocor) has awarded multiple power transmission contracts for projects in Catanduanes and in 3 provinces in the Mimaropa region.
The contracts amount to a total of P1.286 billion.
After a public bidding, SL Development Construction Corp (SLDCC) and DM Consunji Inc won the contract for the supply and installation of the 69 kilovolts (kV) transmission line from Roxas to Taytay in Palawan.
The project comes in two work packages. The first covers 36 circuit kilometers from the Roxas substation to Alimanguan, while the second covers the 34 circuit kilometers up to Napocor's substation in Taytay.
SLDCC bagged another contract for the construction of a 5 mega volt ampere (MVA) substation in San Miguel, Catanduanes.
Meanwhile, Napocor awarded Hansei Corporation a contract for the rehabilitation of the 69 kV transmission line from Minolo to Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro. The project entails the replacement of wooden poles with steel and concrete poles along the 53-km line.
In Marinduque, Power Dimension Inc won the contract for the construction of a 10 MVA substation in Mogpog, and the rehabilitation and transfer of the existing 10 MVA substation in Boac to Mogpog. This project will aid in the safe power transmission from Boac to Torrijos. – Rappler.com
