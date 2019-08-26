Gasoline, diesel prices slightly going down on August 27
MANILA, Philippines – Gasoline and diesel prices will have a minimal rollback on Tuesday, August 27, but kerosene prices will inch up.
Shell, Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Total, and Petro Gazz announced on Monday, August 26, that they will lower gasoline and diesel prices both by P0.10 per liter.
Companies carrying kerosene, however, will increase its price by P0.10 per liter.
The adjustments will take effect at 6 am on Tuesday, except for Caltex's, as the company will implement its new rates at 12:01 am.
The oil firms said the rollback for gasoline and diesel as well as the hike for kerosene reflect movements in the international oil market.
A week ago, gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices had all gone up. – Rappler.com
