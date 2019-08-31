MANILA, Philippines – Philippines AirAsia, Incorporated on Saturday, August 31, announced the appointment of lawyer Joseph Omar Castillo as its new chairman effective September 1.

Castillo, who joined the Air Asia, Incorporated (AAI) board earlier this year, replaces Marianne “Maan” Hontiveros who had chaired AirAsia Philippines since 2014.

Castillo used to head the transport and business process outsourcing practices of the Puyat, Jacinto, and Santos Law firm. He has over a decade of experience in the areas of infrastructure, labor relations, contact support, and immigration; and in corporate matters.

AirAsia Group Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun welcomed Castillo as Philippines AirAsia Chairman “during this period of exciting growth for AirAsia.”

“Atty Castillo brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to the airline business, and we are confident that the company will continue to thrive under his leadership,” Meranun said.

He thanked Hontiveros who, he noted, “pioneered AirAsia in the Philippines as CEO in 2011 with only two aircraft.”

“She eventually chaired the Philippine board in 2014, and since then we have grown beyond expectation,” he said.

Meranun added that Hontiveros will always be remembered as an industry leader who democratized air travel in the Philippines.

Earlier in August, Philippines AirAsia announced the appointment of new CEO Ricardo Isla.

In June, the group of 1-Pacman Representative Mikee Romero obtained majority ownership of AAI – the company that owns and manages Philippines AirAsia, buying shares from former ambassador Alfredo Yao and Hontiveros.

“As someone who loves challenges, she provided the foundation for what AirAsia Philippines is now, from securing permits and certificates to operate, to growing an initial team of 200 Filipino Allstars to move than 2,000,” AirAsia said.

AirAsia Philippines operates a fleet of 24 aircraft on more than 500 weekly domestic and international flights from Manila, Clark in Pampanga, Cebu, and Kalibo in Aklan. – Rappler.com