RAILWAY EXTENSION PROJECT. Piling works for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite extension begin on September 1, 2019. Photo from the Department of Transportation

MANILA, Philippines – Piling works or the construction of supporting piers for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) Cavite extension are underway.

In a statement on Monday, September 2, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) started piling works at the planned Dr Santos Station in Parañaque City on Sunday, September 1.

The supporting piers "will serve as the foundation for the elevated railway structures," said the DOTr.

Dr Santos Station is part of the 7-kilometer Phase 1 of the 11-kilometer LRT1 Cavite extension. Phase 1 includes 5 stations out of the total 8:

Redemptorist Station

MIA Station

Asiaworld Station (to be built right beside the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange and eventually connected to the planned Metro Manila Subway, forming the Parañaque Common Station)

Ninoy Aquino Station

Dr Santos Station

"These are stations where ROW (right of way) is already free and clear," said the DOTr.

Phase 1 will require a total of 203 piers:

67 piers - Dr Santos Station to Ninoy Aquino Station (construction began September 1)

40 piers - Ninoy Aquino Station to Asiaworld Station (construction will begin in November 2019)

22 piers - Redemptorist Station to the existing LRT1 Baclaran Station (construction will begin in November 2019)

74 piers - Asiaworld Station to Redemptorist Station (construction will begin in March 2020)

The remaining 3 stations of the LRT1 Cavite extension are:

Las Piñas Station

Zapote Station

Niog Station

The government aims for Phase 1 to begin operations in the 4th quarter of 2021. Full operations all the way to Niog in Bacoor City, Cavite, are being targeted for 2022.

The railway extension project had repeatedly been delayed as it faced right-of-way issues. Back in May, the DOTr said construction was "full steam ahead."

There are remaining right-of-way obstructions, including traffic lights, plant boxes, drainage lines, and utility lines.

The DOTr said on Monday that it is working with the Light Rail Transit Authority, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Parañaque City government, and LRMC to address right-of-way concerns.

The railway extension is expected to cut travel time between Baclaran and Bacoor City to 25 minutes, from 1 to 2 hours. The LRT1's ridership is also seen to increase from 500,000 to 800,000 per day.

LRMC took over the operations, maintenance, and extension of the LRT1 in September 2015, after bagging the P64.9-billion ($1.25-billion) LRT1 Cavite extension deal.

LRMC is a consortium of Ayala Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, and the Macquarie Group. – Rappler.com