China lodges WTO trade complaint against U.S. – gov't
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
BEIJING, China – China said Monday, September 2, it had lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), one day after new tariffs imposed by Washington on billions of dollars of Chinese goods came into force.
"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to that. In accordance with relevant WTO rules, China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement published on its website.
Washington moved ahead Sunday, September 1, with the new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at compelling Beijing to sign a new trade deal. – Rappler.com
