HEADQUARTERS. Dito Telecommunity is set to construct a campus in Clark Global City. Photo by Leanne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity will construct a campus in Clark Global City in Pampanga, much like Google’s headquarters.

Dito said in a statement on Friday, September 6, that construction for the campus on an 8-hectare lot would begin in 3 months . (READ: Dennis Uy to bring BGC to Pampanga)

The Dennis Uy-led company said the campus will house its data center, a critical component to begin Dito’s commercial operations. It will hold Dito’s operational departments, network operations center, servecall center, and regional center. It will also serve as the hub for Dito’s research and development in the telecommunications space.

“This is a clear indication of our commitment to provide world-class telecommunications services that the Filipinos deserve and to continue to prime Clark Global City with quality locators,” Uy said. (IN CHARTS: Mislatel's rollout plan)

Uy said the project would generate “significant employment,” as they would hire 800 workers in the first year and all the way to around 4,500 locals on the 5th year.

There will be an initial P13.6-billion investment in the first year, with an additional P6.9 billion to be spent in the subsequent 4 years.

“This project will bring innovative and cutting-edge technologies, from high-end 5G capabilities to top-tier data center infrastructure systems,” said Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito.

Dito is set to operate in 2020. It is comprised of Uy's Udenna Corporation and Chelsea Logistics, with Beijing-run China Telecom as its foreign partner. – Rappler.com