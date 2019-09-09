MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will lower power rates for the 5th consecutive month, as generation charges decreased in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Rates for September were adjusted to P0.526 per kilowatt hour (kWh), which would slash the bill of a typical household consuming 200 kWh by around P105.

For households consuming more, the reductions are as follows:

300 kWh - P158

400 kWh - P210

500 kWh - P263

The 5th straight month of Meralco rate reduction represents a total downward adjustment of almost P1.52 per kWh since April.

WESM charges decreased by P3.6503 per kWh mainly due to improved supply conditions in the Luzon grid. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines did not declare any yellow or red alerts during the whole supply month as compared to 9 yellow alerts in July. – Rappler.com