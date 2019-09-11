Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 4 pm on Wednesday, September 11

MANILA, Philippines – The Christmas season is the time to be merry – and maybe a little tipsy.

This is the time when wine sales shoot up, as families celebrate the holidays with the drink that has been associated with no less than Jesus Christ.

But will families skip buying a bottle this time around, as the government pushes for higher taxes on alcohol?

The House version of the alcohol tax measure aims to raise taxes on wine from P37.9 per liter to P97.5, an increase of over 157%.

The government is pushing for higher taxes on alcohol to fund programs under the universal health care law.

Rappler's Ralf Rivas talks to Christopher Quimbo, owner of Novellino, to discuss the proposal's impact and the future of the wine industry in the Philippines. – Rappler.com