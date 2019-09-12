SAFE. Members of the African Swine Fever Task Force in Negros Occidental led by Provincial Veterinarian Renante Decena eat lechon on Tuesday, September 10, to assure the public that locally-produced pork is safe to consume. Photo by Marchel Espina/Rappler

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The provincial government of Negros Occidental ordered a temporary ban on pork and pork products coming from Luzon for 90 days after the presence of African swine fever was detected in the provinces of Rizal and Bulacan.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson signed the resolution imposing a 90-day ban on pork and pork products shipped from Luzon on Wednesday, September 11.

The resolution of the Provincial African Swine Fever Task Force stressed there was a pressing need to protect the swine population of the province from being infected with the dreaded disease.

Provincial Veterinarian Renante Decena said the swine industry of Negros Occidental, which was also the country’s top producer of backyard swine, was worth P6 billion.

With the confirmation of swine deaths in Rizal and Bulacan caused by ASF virus, pork and pork products from these provinces, whether fresh, processed or canned, may carry directly the virus which would introduce the disease into the province, the resolution also said.

Decena said this was the best solution to protect the province’s swine industry, adding that Negros Occidental is also a supplier of live pigs to other provinces.

He added that even with the ban, the province will still have enough supply of pork. “Based on the inventory of our hog associations, we have enough pigs,” he said.

He said the pork consumed in the province is 100% produced in Negros Occidental. “We regularly monitor and give technical assistance to our backyard raisers. We also monitor and supervise our commercial producers,” he added.

The provincial government continued to enhance its measures such as strengthening its animal disease surveillance and capability to report, especially from the local government units. They have also intensified their inspection protocols in ports.

Earlier, the provinces of Cebu and Bohol also imposed bans on the entry of pork and pork products into the respective jurisdictions.

The task force, meanwhile, intercepted 5 tons of illegally imported pork products at the Bacolod Real Estate and Development Corporation port here Wednesday afternoon, September 11.

The truckload of undocumented imported products from France was shipped from Cebu. – Rappler.com