TARLAC, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) plans to transfer its currency production facility to the New Clark City in Capas town here.

In a jointly issued statement, the BSP and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said Friday, September 13, the new currency production facility is planned to be established at a 29-hectare land inside the 200-hectare National Government Administrative Center of the New Clark City.

The center is the first phase of the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno and BCDA president and CEO Vivencio Dizon signed on September 13 a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the transfer of the production facility.

BSP's current Security Plant Complex (SPC) is located in East Avenue, Quezon City.

The 41-year old SPC houses a banknote printing plant, a securities printing plant, a mint and a gold refinery. The banknote printing plant and the mint take care of producing currency notes and coins, respectively.

The existing SPC has a capacity of 3 billion pieces of banknotes. The proposed New Clark City facility would have a capacity of 5 billion pieces of banknotes.

This means, Diokno said, the BSP would no longer outsource the printing of banknotes.

The BSP is also planning to retrofit and renovate the BSP headquarters along Roxas Boulevard at the corner of P. Ocampo in Manila.

"The BSP follows a stringent set of criteria in selecting locations for its facilities. These standards—which encompass everything from lot configuration, site conditions, to infrastructural support—are intended to ensure that the BSP’s operations are optimally located. After an exhaustive canvass of sites north and south of Metro Manila, needless to say that the New Clark City is the only one that met the requirements of the BSP—with flying colors, might I add,” Diokno said.

For his part, Dizon said: “We are proud that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas chose New Clark City as the site of its facilities. The relocation of government agencies to this future-proof and resilient metropolis brings the vision for the city of the future to life.”

The new BSP facility will be located near the access road connecting New Clark City to the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway. It is expected to be completed within two years.

“Consistent with the spirit of the New Clark City, the concept envisions a facility that will serve as a leading benchmark for a smart, green, modern complex, not just within the country, but on the global scale as well,” Diokno said.

The BCDA described the NCC as “the country's first smart, green, sustainable and resilient metropolis.”

It said that NGAC project involves the construction of back-up offices of government agencies to ensure continuous business operations and services in case of disasters or natural calamities.

“Phase 1A also includes the world-class sports complex to be used for this year's South East Asian Games (SEA Games), a residence for government employees, and a river park - all of which are 98-percent complete,” the press release said. – Rappler.com