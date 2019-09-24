MANILA, Philippines – West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services will be cutting off supply in 5 cities during certain hours from September 27 to October 7, as it implements the 2nd phase of its Putatan treatment plant expansion.

Maynilad said portions of Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa, as well as Imus and Bacoor in Cavite, will be affected.

But the company noted that the expansion project will increase the water treatment plant's production from 100 million liters per day (MLD) to 150 MLD.

Maynilad added that the project "will boost the total water production output of Maynilad's treatment facilities in the Laguna Lake area to 300 MLD from the current 250 MLD."

"With this increased output, Maynilad can lengthen supply availability and improve service reliability for its customers in the south," it said.

The following areas will experience water service interruptions:

Las Piñas City

12 am to 8 pm

Almanza Dos

9 am to 12 am

Almanza Uno, CAA, Manuyo Uno (Perpetual Village), Manuyo Dos (BF Martinville, Tionquiao, and Woodsrow 3 Canaynay Rd), Pamplona Uno, Pamplona Dos, Pamplona Tres, Pilar, Pulanglupa Uno, Pulanglupa Dos, Talon Uno, Talon Dos, Talon Tres, Talon Singko, Zapote

Parañaque City

9 am to 12 am

BF Homes (Heva, Palace, V Valdez, Tropical Avenue, Marcelo Avenue, J Elizalde, N Abelardo)

12 pm to 1 am

BF Homes (Goodwill 2, Sampaloc, President's Avenue, Tahanan Village, Gil Puyat, Lirag, Dela Rama, Ipil Village, J Elizalde, Jackielou Ville, A Luz, Pitong Daan, Vinzon, Nicanor Jacinto/Aguirre, D Tuazon/Aguirre, Tehran, D Cabellion/J Elizalde, Phase 6 BF, Mayuga BF, Massville, Villongco), Don Bosco, Marcelo Green, San Martin de Porres, San Antonio

Muntinlupa City

9 am to 12 am

Alabang (Alabang Commercial Corporation, Buencamino, Tierra Nueva, DSWD-Field Office IV, DSWD-The Haven National Center For Women, Elsie Gaches Village, Filinvest Corporate City, Golden Arches Dev Corporation-McDonald's Muntinlupa, Haven for Children, Philippine National Railways, PLDT-Alabang, PNR Muntinlupa Station, San Jose Village, Sitio Masagana, Sitio Pag-Asa, Toyota Alabang, Tuloy Foundation, Villa Donata, and Pacific Village), Ayala Alabang (Alabang Commercial Corp, Alabang Town Center, Common Goal Real Properties, Frabelle Properties, Intermed Marketing Phil, Madrigal Business Park, Metro Retail Stores Group, Philam Life Assurance Co, Richville Corporate Tower Condominium Association, Stalwart Realty/B Hotel)

2 pm to 1 am

Alabang (Blossoms Estate, Rizal Village, Crispin Ext, Filinvest Housing, and Toyota Alabang), Buli (Espeleta, Anuva, and ML Quezon), Cupang (Amkor Technology Philippines, Geremillo Arevalo, ML Quezon, Cupang, MLM Foods, Nofuente Compound, Purok 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Zeta Prime Properties Phils Corp, Alabang Hills, Don Jesus Blvd, Hillsborough Village, Immaculate Concepcion, Intercity Homes Subd, JY & Sons Realty, Kalipayan Homes, Alabang 400, Meralco, Paref Southridge School, Wamrus (Tkg) Realty)

12 noon to 1 am

Sucat

Imus City

9 am to 12 am

Pasong Buaya II

12 pm to 11 pm

Anabu I-A to I-D, Bayan Luma I to IX, Bucandala I to III, Carsadang Bago I to II, Poblacion I-A to I-C, Poblacion II-A to II-B, Poblacion III-A to III-B, Poblacion IV-A to IV-D, Tanzang Luma I to VI, Toclong I-A to I-C

10 am to 1 am

Anabu I-E to I-F & Anabu II-A to II-D

10 am 6 am

Anabu II-E to II-F, Bucandala IV to V, Malagasang I-A to I-G, Malagasang II-A to II-G

Bacoor City

9 am to 12 am

Molino I-IV, Molino VI, Molino VII, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, Queens Row West, San Nicolas III

Maynilad encouraged customers to store enough water for the duration of the water service interruptions.

Maynilad has 30 water tankers on standby, ready to deliver water to affected areas as needed. – Rappler.com