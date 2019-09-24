MANILA, Philippines – East Zone concessionaire Manila Water announced it has fully restored 24-hour water availability, even though its allocation from the Angat Dam is still below normal.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 24, Manila Water said it addressed the supply gap through increased production at its Cardona treatment plant in Rizal, rehabilitation of existing deep wells, and reduction of system losses. (READ: EXPLAINER: What caused Manila Water's service problems?)

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) earlier reduced its allocation for Metro Manila from the Angat Dam, as the dam's level dropped.

The NWRB currently allocates 40 cubic meters per second (CMS) from the normal volume of 46 CMS.

Ayala-led Manila Water said its Cardona plant's capacity is 100 million liters per day (MLD), but it currently produces around 80 MLD.

Total yield from all deep wells has reached more than 40 MLD, while system loss was reduced to 10% from 12%.

"We are now at 17 days running of 24-hour water availability to 100% of our customers. But while we have increased our efficiencies, and the technical solutions we have put in place are ensuring we are able to distribute the still-limited supply as equitably as we can, we cannot rest and let our guard down," Manila Water said.

The company also noted that the water supply situation remains volatile, as the Angat Dam "continues to struggle to reach the ideal 210- to 212-meter level." As of 6 am on Tuesday, it was at 191.56 meters.

"We encourage our customers to continue using water wisely and responsibly, to help ensure ample supply moving forward to the peak demand months of 2020," said Manila Water chief operating officer Abelardo Basilio. – Rappler.com