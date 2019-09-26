Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 5 pm on Friday, September 27

MANILA, Philippines – African swine fever (ASF) is in the Philippines, wreaking havoc on the hog industry.

Non-profit organization World Animal Protection (WAP) is not happy with how the government has responded to the ASF outbreak, so far, saying that the Department of Agriculture (DA) has kept the public in the dark on the matter. (READ: FAST FACTS: What is African swine fever?)

WAP expressed concern about how backyard hog raisers have dumped dead pigs into rivers. This, according to the group, shows the lack of information available to the public.

Some have even allegedly processed the meat as sausages to cut losses.

The DA has allotted a total of P82 million to contain ASF. Several areas have already been depopulated to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Rappler's Ralf Rivas talks to Kate Blaszak, WAP global farming advisor, on how the Philippines can learn from other countries in dealing with ASF. – Rappler.com