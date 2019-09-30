MANILA, Philippines – Property developer Megaworld Corporation is building its first full-scale mall development in San Fernando City, Pampanga, which would flaunt both historical and modern features.

The Capital Mall, worth some P1.8 billion, will be a 3-level mall with a gross floor area of around 33,000 square meters.

The mall, which will be completed in 2022, will mimic a sugar mill, the original structure which stood on the same spot of the township.

Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan said the mall will recreate the chimneys of the old sugar central of Pampanga Sugar Development Company which was built a century ago. Bricks from the original mill will also be used for the mall's interior.

"As a tribute to the legacy of Pampanga's oldest sugar mill, we will build the Capital Mall with its rich cultural heritage in mind. Other recovered portions of the sugar mill such as the giant bull gears, sprockets, and mechanical parts will become part of the mall's interiors," Tan said.

Aside from Megaworld's trademark garden landscapes, state-of-the-art cinemas, and food hubs, the mall will feature solar roofing provisions and a rainwater harvesting facility.

Megaworld currently operates 17 commercial and mall properties. – Rappler.com