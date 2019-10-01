MANILA, Philippines – World market forces sent prices of petroleum products down, prompting local companies to implement rollbacks.

PTT Philippines, Caltex, Petron, and Shell lowered gasoline prices by P1.45 per liter and diesel by P0.60 per liter on Tuesday, October 1.

Kerosene, which PTT Philippines does not carry, was lowered by P1 per liter.

Petro Gazz offered an even bigger rollback for gasoline at P1.55, but lowered diesel by just P0.50 per liter.

Cleanfuel implemented a reduction of P1.50 per liter for gasoline and P0.50 for diesel.

The rollback comes a week after oil companies implemented their biggest hike of 2019 amid tensions in Saudi Arabia.



Meanwhile, Petron implemented an increase of P4.50 per kilo of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on the same day.

AutoLPG prices likewise increased by P2.50 per liter.

Solane increased its LPG prices by P3.98 per kilo. – Rappler.com