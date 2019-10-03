MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Uy's Dito Telecommunity signed two landmark agreements crucial for its rollout, one of which is with former rival Luis "Chavit" Singson.

Dito signed a milestone memorandum of agreement with LCS Holdings, which bidded for the 3rd telco slot, for the lease of common towers that the LCS Group will be putting up in key areas of the country.

"LCS, despite conceding to Dito in the 3rd telco bid, is still very passionate in fulfilling its commitment to the public in improving the quality of telecommunication services, with the underserved first in mind," Singson said. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Chavit Singson's bid for the 3rd telco slot)

"Together with our partners, we will go full blast on manufacturing and rolling out common towers and other telecommunication infrastructure in the country," added Singson, also the mayor of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

The ceremonial signing was attended by Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano and LCS Holdings vice chairperson Richelle Singson Michael, daughter of Chavit.

"We are serious in our commitment and will be breaking ground within the next few days for the first of many cellular sites for Dito Telecommunity in cooperation with the LCS Group," Tamano said.

Dito, formerly known as Mislatel, also signed a deal with media giant Sky Cable Corporation, for the use of its untapped fiber optic cables within Metro Manila. (IN CHARTS: Mislatel's rollout plan)

"These two deals allow Dito to tap reliable local partners and their existing telecommunication infrastructure assets to support our network rollout, without having to build everything from scratch; done to ensure that we soon deliver on our promise of faster, more affordable, and most importantly secure internet connectivity for our countrymen," said Tamano.

Dito's commercial operations will begin by the end of 2019 or the 1st quarter of 2020.

It is comprised of Uy's Udenna Corporation and Chelsea Logistics, with Beijing-run China Telecom as its foreign partner. – Rappler.com