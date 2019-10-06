MANILA, Philippines – Oil firm Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation is setting up an integrated energy system at its refinery in Batangas.

A solar farm and a battery energy storage system will be installed at the company's Tabangao oil refinery in Batangas City.

Pilipinas Shell plans to build the solar farm by November, and a 3-megawatt-hour (Mwh) battery energy storage system in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Upon completion, the Tabangao refinery will be the first oil refinery in the country to have an industrial-scale solar farm. It will also host one of the largest battery storage projects in Southeast Asia.

The integrated system is seen to generate around 2,400 Mwh every year. This can power a community the size of a small barangay, or around 850 houses.

It would also improve the refinery's energy efficiency, and enable the use of its excess natural gas-generated power in Luzon. The system can likewise offset around 8,760 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

Pilipinas Shell president Cesar Romero said the project is a collaboration with Royal Dutch Shell's New Energies business. It aims to demonstrate their capability to combine conventional and new energy systems in the midst of energy transition and climate change efforts. – Rappler.com