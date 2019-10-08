MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will be adjusting power rates upward this October by P0.0448 per kilowatt hour (kWh), the company announced on Tuesday, October 8.

Meralco's latest hike means an additional P9 in the total bill of a typical household consuming around 200 kWh.

The following increases can be expected by households using more than the average consumption:

300 kWh - P13

400 kWh - P18

500 kWh - P22

This marks the first increase in Meralco rates after 5 consecutive reductions this year.

"Even with the slight increase this month, following 5 straight months of decrease, there has been a total downward adjustment of electricity rates amounting to almost P1.47 per kWh since April 2019," Meralco said.

October's increase is due mainly to the generation charge inching up by P0.0215 per kWh.

A smaller net settlement surplus refund for October from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market also caused the uptick.

Transmission charges also slightly increased. – Rappler.com