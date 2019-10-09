MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will be hosting one of the most highly anticipated gambling exhibitions later this year, a move that positions the country to be the top gaming destination in the region.

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia will debut in the country from December 3 to 4 at the Manila Marriott Hotel, providing a venue for nearly 100 exhibitors and an opportunity for some of the world's top casino executives to mingle and do business.

"Pagcor continues to pursue its vision of becoming the top gaming destination in this part of the world. Having events such as the G2E Asia reflects the region's exciting and upward growth in gaming and entertainment," Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Domingo said.

Domingo was told by President Rodrigo Duterte to grow the gambling industry and generate funds for the government.

In 2018, income from gaming operations, including online and traditional physical casinos, stood at P67.9 billion. This was 18.5% higher than 2017's P57.3 billion.

From January to April 2019, Pagcor posted 11.4% revenue growth as its gross earnings reached P25.09 billion. This amount is P2.57 billion more than the P22.51 billion in revenues recorded in the first 4 months of 2018. (READ: Online gambling: Good for whose business?)

Domingo said G2E will also serve as a venue for the state gaming agency to share its experiences on responsible gaming, proper accountability, regulatory functions, and casino operations.

The event is organized by Reed Exhibitions Greater China.

"With this event, we are bringing new opportunities for growth and innovation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations emerging markets, including the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia gaming entertainment industry," said Josephine Lee, chief operating officer of Reed Exhibitions Greater China.

G2E has been held annually since 2007, establishing itself as the leading show for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry. – Rappler.com

