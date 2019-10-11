MANILA, Philippines – The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will upgrade its system on October 19, Saturday, which will render most of its services unavailable.

From 12:01 am to 11:59 pm on October 19, BPI's online banking, mobile app, and debit card services will be temporarily unavailable.

BizLink and ELink platforms, as well as automated teller machines and cash accept machines will not be accessible.

Credit card and prepaid card services will remain accessible.

"Please plan your weekend transactions accordingly," BPI said. – Rappler.com