MANILA, Philippines – Willibaldo "Willie" Uy, the president and chief executive officer of listed property firm 8990 Holdings, died, the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 16.

8990 Holdings did not disclose the cause of death of the 59-year-old Uy.

"The company deeply mourns the passing of Mr Willibaldo J. Uy. The company will continue to remember and appreciate his achievements for, and contributions to, the company," 8990 Holdings said in a statement.

The company's chief operating officer, Alexander Ace Sotto, will assume the roles of Uy in an acting capacity until a new president is appointed.

Before leading the low-cost housing developer in 2018, Uy was the president of Phinma Property Holdings and Asian Plaza.

He also held key positions in Mariposa Properties, American Home Appliance Marketing Corporation, and Rockwell Center Association. – Rappler.com